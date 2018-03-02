Storm Emma: Road problems across Banburyshire due to snow

A number of roads around Banbury are closed, blocked or dangerous because of the snow caused by Storm Emma.

The M40 is down to one lane on the southbound side between Gaydon and Banbury because of an accident.

Further up the M40, a lorry crashing into the central reservation closed the entire southbound carriageway and closed two lanes on the opposite side earlier this morning.

But the motorway has reopened with one lane still closed for gritters and snow ploughs to clear the road.

There are severe delays on the A423 Southam Road near Little Bourton.

The A44 is closed between Chipping Norton town centre and Enstone while Burford Road is blocked with vehicles stuck in the snow.

Plus the A3400 towards Long Compton is also blocked.