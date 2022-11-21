Chiltern Railways has warned there will be no trains on Saturday because of a drivers' strike

Operator Chiltern Railways has today (Monday) warned customers that no services will operate on Saturday, November 26 on any route due to strike action by ASLEF.

The industrial action is expected to impact other neighbouring train operators similarly. Because of this all Chiltern stations will be closed.

There will be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Friday, November 25and early-morning services on Sunday, November 27 due to the strike action. Travellers are advised to triple-check their journey before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website or app.

If customers have pre-booked a ticket for November 26, it will be valid for travel on Friday, November 25 or up to and including Tuesday, November 29.