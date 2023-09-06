Stagecoach makes adjustments to services in and around Banbury including introduction of new express route

Stagecoach bus company has made adjustments to services in and around Banbury, including the introduction of a new express route and timetable changes.

The bus company brought in the changes to the timetable for routes affecting Banbury on Sunday September 3.

Changes include adjustments to services 500 and S4, which the company says will more accurately reflect journey times, resulting in improved punctuality and reliability for passengers.

Other changes have been made to better coordinate with school start times, including the 500, with the 05:55 Banbury to Bicester route tweaked to run five minutes earlier and the 07:20 Bicester to Banbury ten minutes earlier.

In addition, the Bicester to Banbury bus route will continue on to Banbury and Bicester College during term time, improving transport links for students in the area.

The introduction of a new express route, the X4, which will run on weekday mornings and afternoons, aims to speed up travel between Banbury, Oxford city centre, and Oxford Rail Station.

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director at Stagecoach West, says: "We hope these adjustments to timings and the addition of the new super-speedy X4 will make commutes easier and less stressful for passengers each day.

"We’re constantly reviewing routes and journey times and will act quickly to adjust the timetable to reflect journey times if need be, improving connectivity and punctuality for our valued passengers."

Similar to the 500 service, the S4 from Banbury to Oxford at 05:55 and Oxford to Banbury at 07:25 will now run 10 minutes earlier, aiming to make mornings much easier for students needing to get to school and college in good time.