Stagecoach creates new commuter bus route for Banbury industrial estate workers

The transport company will launch the new B10 service on Sunday (May 12).

Running from Monday to Friday the B10 will travel from Bay 4 of Banbury Bus Station to Grimsbury Co-op, Grimsbury Tesco, Grimsbury Priory Vale Road, Ermont Way and Chalker Way.

The new route has been designed for workers on the Chalker Way Industrial Estate and will operate ten trips a day that have been timed to match shift patterns.

Bus company Stagecoach West has introduced a new service to Banbury

It comes after Stagecoach secured longer-term funding from Oxfordshire County Council to support Banbury’s bus network.

As well as the new route, Stagecoach has made adjustments to B3, B4, B5 and B9, which the company hopes will improve public transport in the town.

The B3 and B4 timetables have been adjusted to more accurately reflect arrival and departure times and the B5 will now run at 05:00, making connections with the B4 and B10 easier for commuters.

The B9 route that serves residents of Hanwell Chase will no longer stop on Dukes Meadow Drive but instead stop at Greville Road and Usher Park Drive.

B9 services on the evenings and on Sundays to the Wildmere Road Industrial Estate, will now only head in one direction towards Banbury, in response to passenger numbers which show low demand for outbound journeys.

Karen Coventry, commercial and marketing director, Stagecoach West, said: “The changes we’re introducing from Sunday May 12 are predominantly punctuality improvements to ensure our timetables more accurately reflect journey times and services arrive when expected.”