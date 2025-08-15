Stagecoach announces improvements to Banbury services – including new Sunday timetables and more express journeys to Oxford

Stagecoach has announced several timetable improvements on its Banbury services, including new Sunday timetables and more express buses to Oxford.

The updated service will start to operate from Sunday, August 31.

Changes include new Sunday timetables for the B3 to Bodicote and the B4 to Hanwell View.

Both of these services will begin to operate on an hourly timetable on Sundays.

Stagecoach’s X4 express service between Banbury and Oxford City Centre will also be expanded.

This service will depart from Banbury at 7.15am, 10.25am, 12.25pm and 3.35pm.

Return journeys will depart from Oxford Rail Station at 8.53am, 11.48am, 1.48pm and 5.05pm.

The X4 will run alongside the S4 service operating all week, giving customers better connectivity.

Chris Hanson, Stagecoach West managing director said: “We understand the importance of helping to connect customers with people and places, and that’s why we have worked incredibly closely with our counterparts at Oxfordshire County Council to bolster our services where our customers need them most.

“We want our customers to know when it comes to reliable and safe journeys in Oxfordshire that we’ve got you. And we look forward to welcoming people onboard our buses every day.”

Stagecoach is also in the process of launching an express journey between Bicester and Oxford during the week.

Oxfordshire County Council Councillor Andrew Gant said: “This is another example of our successful partnership with the bus companies, including Stagecoach, to improve access to public transport and make it easier and more convenient for people to use the bus.”

Full timetables can be found at:https://www.stagecoachbus.com/timetables