Staff and residents at care home near Banbury get in festive spirit with visit from bell-ringers
Staff and residents of a care home near Banbury got into the Christmas spirit thanks to a visit from local bell-ringers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chacombe Park Care Home got into the spirit of Christmas when the Chacombe Handbell Ringers performed a concert of festive favourites.
Residents enjoyed singing along to the performers carols and hearing the sounds of festive bells ringing out across the home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Manager Jude Shibu said: "Christmas bells are such a lovely tradition, and the residents' and staff expressed gratitude for the wonderful sound of the handbells.”