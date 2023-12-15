Staff and residents at care home near Banbury get in festive spirit with visit from bell-ringers

Staff and residents of a care home near Banbury got into the Christmas spirit thanks to a visit from local bell-ringers.

The Chacombe Park Care Home got into the spirit of Christmas when the Chacombe Handbell Ringers performed a concert of festive favourites.

Residents enjoyed singing along to the performers carols and hearing the sounds of festive bells ringing out across the home.

Manager Jude Shibu said: "Christmas bells are such a lovely tradition, and the residents' and staff expressed gratitude for the wonderful sound of the handbells.”