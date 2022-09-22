Speeding driver stopped near Banbury is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs
A speeding driver stopped near Banbury is suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs.
By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:16 am
Police stopped the driver yesterday (Wednesday) on M40 near Banbury after they spotted the vehicle travelling over the speed limit.
"Driver failed a drug wipe for cannabis and provided a blood specimen which will be analysed," said Thames Valley Police.