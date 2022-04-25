A single-vehicle collision on the A422 in Wroxton claimed a man’s life, and sent another to hospital.

The collision happened when a white Audi TT left the road and collided with a tree at the junction with Wroxton Road. The crash happened on the A422 Stratford Road around 7.15 last night, Sunday April 24.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by officer.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Investigating officer, PC Liam Calvert, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We’d also ask any motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident to check any footage from their dash-cams in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220175988.”

Two appliances from the Banbury Fire Stations attended the scene where crews carried out rescues and first aid. Crews also assisted the police and ambulance services.