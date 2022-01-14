Single-vehicle collision leaves road partially closed near Banbury area village
A traffic collision has left a road near a Banbury area village partially blocked this afternoon, Friday January 14.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:22 pm
Warwickshire Police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a van in Arlescote around 12.25pm. Arlescote is about two miles from Warmington at the bottom of Edgehill.
Police responded to reports of a van colliding with a telegraph pole, causing damage to telephone lines. No injuries were reported from the collision.
According to AA traffic, the collision left Arlescote Road partially blocked near the B4086 at the bottom of Edgehill.