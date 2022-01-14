Single-vehicle collision leaves road partially closed near Banbury area village

A traffic collision has left a road near a Banbury area village partially blocked this afternoon, Friday January 14.

Warwickshire Police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a van in Arlescote around 12.25pm. Arlescote is about two miles from Warmington at the bottom of Edgehill.

Police responded to reports of a van colliding with a telegraph pole, causing damage to telephone lines. No injuries were reported from the collision.