Shut your cake hole! Biker gives birthday cake to broken manhole cover near Banbury on anniversary of reporting it
Motorcyclist David Morris runs a YouTube channel called The Ranty Rider, where he documents his journeys and offers biking advice.
David’s channel regularly features humourous videos on dangerous drivers and the poor state of the roads.
He said: “I enjoy filming my riding, but getting irate about road repairs doesn’t happen that often because I would just get high blood pressure and probably have had a stroke by now.”
Recently David, who is from Woodford Halse produced a video of himself celebrating the first anniversary of reporting a dangerously broken manhole cover to Oxfordshire County Council, via FixMyStreet.
Watch David’s video here: Shut Your Cake Hole!
The manhole cover is located on a busy stretch of the A361 going through Wardington and has a hole on it roughly 20cm wide.
David first noticed the hole in February last year and promptly reported it to FixMyStreet in the hopes the council would replace the manhole cover.
He said: “I reported it with a picture and the exact location and they responded by saying it would be repaired in May.
“I then noticed it had been taken off FixMyStreet, so I took another photo showing the hole and reported it again in June.
“They responded by saying it would be fixed in July, but seven months there’s still been nothing done about it.”
Speaking about his reason for producing the video David said: “I thought it has been that long and Oxfordshire County Council have not done anything about it so they might need a bit of a prod and a micky take to gee them up.”
David has noticed the hole growing significantly over the past year and says that it now poses a risk to motorcyclists and cyclists using the road.
David said: “The hole is about eight by eight inches now and it’s getting to the point where if a motorcyclist couldn’t see it and hit it, it might just collapse and throw the rider off the bike or rip their tyre.”
A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “This issue has been passed onto the relevant team for investigation.”
