The familiar jingle of festive bells will return to Shipston-on-Stour next month.

The popular sleigh ride organised by members of The Rotary Club will tour the streets of the town bringing some pre-Christmas excitement in the name of festive cheer, goodwill and fundraising.

The festive fun will officially get under way on Friday December 2 with the town’s Victorian Evening, which takes place between 6-8pm and includes the lights and The Tree of Life switching on ceremony as well as music, stalls, food.

From Wednesday December 7, volunteers and Rotarians will be taking the sleigh around the town and fundraising for a host of local causes by contributing towards the projected £100,000 raised across the Heart of England Rotary region.

Santa Claus in a previous year touring the streets of Shipston.

Rotary Club of Shipston spokesperson, Tony Joint, said: “After an enforced break of three years, Shipston Rotary, along with other Heart of England Rotary clubs, are looking forward to again adding the magic of Christmas to our local children.

“It has already been agreed that a large proportion of what we raise during this year’s collection will be donated to The Shipston Foodbank which has been made the recipient of all this year’s Shipston Rotary fundraising activities.

“The beautiful Tree of Life will again shine out in the High Street over Christmas. Anyone who would like to sponsor a bulb in memory of a loved one can pick up a form from: St Edmund’s Church, the Library, Sports Club, Post Office, small Co op and Low Furlong.”

Anyone who is not able to see Father Christmas on his travels but who would like to donate, can do so by visiting: paypal.me/anthonyjoint1

A full list of the Santa sleigh route is listed below:

Wednesday December 7, 5.30-7 30pm: Station Road, The Driftway, Manor Lane, Greenway Road, Darlingscote Road, Brickhill Close, Haymeadow, Worcester Place, Warwick

Place, Oxway Close, Glenn Close, Green Lane, Gerrards Road, West Street.

Thursday, December 8, 5.30 -7 30pm: Berry Avenue, Queens Avenue, Pittway Avenue, Sadlers Avenue, Oldbutt Road, Shipston Gardens, Rowlett Drive, Bailey Road, Burnell Close, Herdwick Fold, Webb Road, Clifford Place.

Friday, December 9, 5.30-7 30pm: Foxgloves, Carr Close, Atcheston Close, Symons Way, Herdwick Field, Bradley Drive, Barrett Place, Coe Ave, Nichols Court, Nason Way, Felton Close.

Sunday, December 11, 4.30-7 30pm: Tilemans Lane, Brookfield Lane, Beecham Road, The Sidings, Railway Crescent, Signal Road, Mayo Road, Donnington Road, Badgers Crescent, Hornsby Close, Cauldwell Drive, Riverway, Watery Lane.

Monday, December 12, 5.30-7 30pm: Barcheston Reach, Chapel View, Brewer Hill, Angela’s Meadow, Holly Road, Elm Road, Hawthorn Way, Ashgrove, Furzehill Road, Bosley Close.

Thursday, December 15, 5.30-7 30pm: Callaways Road, Greenfields Close, Parsons Close, Simpson Road, Hanson Avenue, Costard Ave, Marshall Avenue, Clark Close.

