Seven-year-old Banbury boy wins Coronation book cover design competition

A seven-year-old boy from Banbury has won a charity competition to design a book cover to celebrate King Charles III's coronation.

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Arthur May-Coates won a collection of classic children’s books, colouring supplies, and a notebook with his design in the national competition organised by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care for World Book Day.

Competition participants were invited to submit their royal-themed entries, and all entry proceeds from the suggested £1 donation went towards the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lin Hill, of Scrivens, said: "Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity, and this activity was a fun way to engage children and raise awareness of its work. Our competition this year was also themed to encourage children to show their creativity in celebration of King Charles III's coronation.

Arthur May-Coates, aged 7, was crowned winner of Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care’s ‘design a book cover’ competition.

Mum Sophie May-Coates said: "Arthur saw the competition when he went into the branch for his eye test and made such an effort with his cover design—getting creative for several evenings after school."

