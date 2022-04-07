Road closure near Banbury due to fallen tree

Chipping Norton Road closed near Banbury area village due to fallen tree

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:14 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:29 am
Chipping Norton Road closed near Banbury area village due to fallen tree (photo from TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a road closure from a fallen tree blocking the road near the village of Hook Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thames Valley Police have put a road closure in place due to the fallen tree on Chipping Norton Road in the Hook Norton area.

The tree is currently blocking the whole road. The road will likely be closed for most of the day, today Thursday April 7.

BanburyThames Valley Police