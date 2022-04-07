Road closure near Banbury due to fallen tree
Chipping Norton Road closed near Banbury area village due to fallen tree
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:29 am
Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a road closure from a fallen tree blocking the road near the village of Hook Norton.
Thames Valley Police have put a road closure in place due to the fallen tree on Chipping Norton Road in the Hook Norton area.
The tree is currently blocking the whole road. The road will likely be closed for most of the day, today Thursday April 7.