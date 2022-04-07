Chipping Norton Road closed near Banbury area village due to fallen tree (photo from TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a road closure from a fallen tree blocking the road near the village of Hook Norton.

Thames Valley Police have put a road closure in place due to the fallen tree on Chipping Norton Road in the Hook Norton area.