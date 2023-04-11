News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
10 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Road closure: Major delays expected around Banbury after crash on M40

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

By Phil Hibble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST
Major traffic delays are expected in the area this morning (Tuesday) after a collision on the M40.Major traffic delays are expected in the area this morning (Tuesday) after a collision on the M40.
Major traffic delays are expected in the area this morning (Tuesday) after a collision on the M40.

Major traffic delays are expected in the area this morning (Tuesday) after a collision on the M40.

Police said that the northbound motorway is currently closed between junction 11 (Banbury) to junction 12 (Gaydon).

There has also been a minor collision on the southbound carriageway between the same junctions. The southbound stretch is down to two lanes.

Most Popular

Police said: "At this time, both carriageways are closed and are likely to be for a number of hours.

"We would advise motorists to avoid the area at this time and follow diversions."

BanburyPoliceM40