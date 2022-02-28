Road closure in place after serious collision in Chipping Norton town centre

A number of road closures are in place after a serious collision in the High Street of Chipping Norton late this afternoon, Monday February 28. (Google maps image)

Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about a road closure on the High Street of Chipping Norton after a collision near to the Sainsbury's supermarket.

Thames Valley Police have closed the road in both directions between New Street northbound and at the double roundabout where the A361 and A44 meet southbound.

TVP West Oxfordshire have also issued a warning to area motorists about the serious collision at the junction of the A361 and the A44 in Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...