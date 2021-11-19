Road closure in Banbury neighbourhood to continue for repairs to a burst water pipe to be completed

Two burst water pipes occurred in the areas of Southam and Broughton roads earlier this week.

Thames Water officials said the first water pipe burst occurred in Broughton Road, which flooded several basements of properties in the area.

Part of Broughton Road near the town centre mains closed for the repairs to be completed. The road closure is in place on Broughton Road (B4035) from Beargarden Road to Bath Road.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We're really sorry for the disruption caused by our burst pipe. Our engineers are working hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"There's a large area to be reinstated and resurfaced, so the diversion will remain in place until the road re-opens at the end of next week."