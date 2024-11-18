Road closure: Five-vehicle crash near Warwick and Leamington is causing delays near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-vehicle crash near Warwick and Leamington is causing delays near Banbury.

The collision took place this morning (Monday) on the M40 northbound, and the stretch of road between junction 13 and junction 14 is currently closed.

Warwickshire Police said: "It is still possible to exit the M40 at J13 and to join at J14. Please reroute accordingly. Thank you for your patience."