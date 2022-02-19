Road closed in Banbury neighbourhood due to fallen tree
Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a fallen tree blocking the road in a Banbury neighbourhood.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:44 pm
Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about reports of a large fallen tree is blocking the road in The Fairway of Banbury.
Services on site to assist in clearing it, but authorities expect the road to be closed for the rest of the day, Saturday February 19.