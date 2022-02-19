Road closed in Banbury neighbourhood due to fallen tree

Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a fallen tree blocking the road in a Banbury neighbourhood.

By Matt Elofson
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:44 pm
Motorists are warned about possible delays due to a fallen tree blocking the road in a Banbury neighbourhood.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about reports of a large fallen tree is blocking the road in The Fairway of Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Services on site to assist in clearing it, but authorities expect the road to be closed for the rest of the day, Saturday February 19.

BanburyOxfordshire County CouncilTwitterServices