Refurbishment work to Bicester North Station car park is set to begin next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Refurbishment work on Bicester North Station’s car park is expected to start next week (Monday, January 13).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment includes replacing the old upper deck car park with a new ground-level one and refurbishing the customer toilets.

Once completed the station’s car park will have the capacity for a total of 365 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work comes as part of a £3.8million investment from Oxfordshire County Council to improve rail services in the county.

Refurbishment work on the Bicester North Station car park is set to start next week.

Michael Stewart, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: “This programme of works at Bicester North are crucial to improving our car park offering and will allow us to deliver easier, greener and better journeys for local customers.

“Although works to the station will start next week, the main car park will be part-closed from March and the lower Woodyard car park will be reopened to offer additional space for customers.

“I would like to thank customers and local residents for their patience while the project is being carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking capacity will be temporarily reduced while the work takes place and customers travelling towards London are being encouraged to use Bicester Village Station car park.

Customers travelling towards Birmingham who are unable to secure a parking space at Bicester North can use the shuttle bus to travel between Bicester Village and Bicester North free of charge.

For more information, visit: https://press.chilternrailways.co.uk/news/bicester-north-station-car-park-refurbishment-works-to-start-next-week