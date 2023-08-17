Railway operator urges Banbury customers to prepare for significant disruption

A railway operator has urged Banbury customers to prepare for significant disruption over the next four Saturdays.

Operator CrossCountry is warning that planned RMT strikes on Saturday 19, Saturday August 26, and Saturday 2 and Saturday September 9 will mean limited services.

The CrossCountry specific strikes are unrelated to RMT’s national dispute but are in response to proposed changes affecting a small number of colleagues in Edinburgh.

The strikes will result in services starting later and finishing much earlier than usual across all four strike days, with services likely to be significantly busier than usual.

A CrossCountry spokesperson said: "Should the action go ahead, a local issue impacting ten CrossCountry colleagues will lead to hundreds of colleagues losing out on yet more pay as well as disrupting thousands of passengers who are keen to enjoy their summer.

"We hope that RMT will call off these unnecessary strikes so that we can continue discussions and avoid further disruption for our passengers."