Railway operator for Banbury warns customers to check journeys due to strikes and engineering works

The railway operator for the Banbury area has warned customers to check journeys before travelling due to planned industrial action and engineering works.

The overtime ban by the ASLEF union and engineering works in the Oxford area, as well as between Bicester, Banbury, and Leamington, will continue and significantly impact services this weekend and next week.

The ban on overtime will continue from Monday August 7 through to Saturday August 12 and has resulted in some Chiltern services being cancelled. The operator hopes that removing these services in advance will reduce the risk of on-the-day cancellations.

Throughout next week, customers should check their full journey before they use Chiltern Railways. If services that are cancelled have not yet been removed from the industry systems online, a note has been applied to specific trains stating that they will not run next week.