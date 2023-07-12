Rail operator Chiltern Railways has warned Banbury passengers of reduced services and busier trains next week due to industrial action.

The strikes set to take place from Monday July 17 until Saturday 22 comprise an ASLEF union overtime ban and RMT union strike action.

On July 17, 18, and 19, the overtime ban by ASLEF means there will be an amended timetable in place resulting in a reduced service frequency on some routes, and services on all routes will finish earlier than usual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operator has added extra carriages to services that are running as trains are expected to be busier than usual, but advises customers to check their journeys ahead of travelling as disruptions are expected.

Railway operator Chiltern Railways has warned Banbury passengers of reduced services and busier trains next week due to industrial action strikes by workers.

RMT strike action on July 20 and 22 means that there will be very limited service between approximately 8.00 am and 10.00 pm and no services north of Banbury will be in operation. Chiltern Railways has taken the decision to urge customers to only travel if essential on these dates.

If travelling is a necessity, customers seeking to travel to stations such as Leamington Spa and Birmingham Moor Street on these dates can do so by travelling to Banbury to connect with northbound CrossCountry services to the Midlands and North-West.

On July 21, due to the RMT industrial action the previous day, rail services will start later and finish earlier than usual, with some services amended or cancelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement