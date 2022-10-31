Rail services will be severely affected around Banbury due to strike action at the beginning of November​​​​​​​

No Chiltern rail services will be operating north of Banbury on November 7 - and services on other days will be severely affected.

This is due to the continued national strike action from the RMT union due to take place on November 5, 7 and 9, over pay and working conditions.

Train operator Chiltern Railways is advising passengers to only travel if absolutely essential on those days.

They said: "On these days, there will be extremely limited availability of staff and as such we will not be able to operate services on most routes.

"Due to strike action on 5 and 9 November at train operating companies including Chiltern, and Network Rail strike action on 7 November, there will be no service north of Banbury.

"There will be a later start to Chiltern Railways services on 6, 8 and 10 November. We expect to have significantly less staff to service and prepare the number of trains we would normally need to operate the timetable, and we are unable to position our fleet how we normally would. Customers should check their first train if they are travelling on these days.

"As a result of the strike action, there will be some minor late-night alterations to a very small number of services on 4, 6, 8 and 10 November. Customers are advised to check their journey before travelling.

"Due to additional strike action at West Midlands Railway on 4 November, there will be no West Midlands Railway services on the Snow Hill Lines. Chiltern will be the only operator between Birmingham Moor Street and Warwick. No Chiltern services will operate north of Moor Street in either direction on this day.

"Due to additional strike action at Avanti West Coast on 6 November, Chiltern Railways are also warning customers that services between London and Birmingham will be extremely busy, and owing to that, should only travel if absolutely essential.

"Chiltern Railways strongly advises customers to consider their journey and seek alternative methods of transport on the days where strike action is taking place, but in cases where rail travel is a necessity, to check their travel plans and last train home on the Chiltern Railways website (www.chilternrailways.co.uk) or app.