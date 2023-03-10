Rail operator urges Banbury passengers to check their journeys ahead of planned industrial action

Rail passengers in Banbury being urged to check their journeys in advance ahead of planned industrial action next week.

Chiltern Railways urges customers to check their journey before they travel next week.

Chiltern Railways said that there will be a significantly reduced timetable and trains will start later and finish earlier than usual on Thursday and Saturday (March 16 and 18).

A spokesperson for the train operator said: "There will be no Chiltern Railways services north of Banbury. CrossCountry will be running services to and from Birmingham New Street to Banbury and Oxford for connections into London."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strike action by the RMT will result in a later start to Chiltern Railways services on Friday and Sunday (17 and 19) and some minor late-night alterations to a small number of services.