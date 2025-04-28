Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rail company has put in a bid for a new service running from the north east to the Midlands, through Banbury to Gatwick.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva’s Grand Central has announced submission of an open-access application to the Office of Rail and Road to provide five direct services in each direction per day between Newcastle and Brighton, allowing passengers to avoid going through London.

Each train will offer capacity for 300 passengers, including luggage space for airport travellers, as well as on-board catering, wi-fi and charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed Newcastle to Brighton service would call at: Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Sheffield, Derby, Burton-on-Trent, Birmingham New Street, Warwick Parkway, Banbury, Oxford, Reading, Wokingham, Guildford, Redhill, London Gatwick, Haywards Heath and Brighton.

Arriva group submits an application to run a direct service between Newcastle and Brighont via Banbury

The application, lodged with Network Rail last week, makes use of existing under-utilised capacity on the network along what would be the first direct route between Newcastle and Brighton. It would not go into service until December 2026.

Operated by Grand Central, Arriva’s established open access rail operator, it would provide passengers with a more efficient, affordable and sustainable travel option than navigating the capital, the company says.

“The plans are part of Arriva Group’s broader commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and making better use of available rail capacity. By opening up new travel corridors, Arriva is helping to connect more people to jobs, education and leisure opportunities – and to encourage a greater shift from private cars to public transport,” a statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains’ Rail Services, said: “We’re committed to connecting communities and enabling more people to travel in ways that are convenient and sustainable, so we’re very pleased to be submitting this application for the first direct service between Newcastle and Brighton, opening up new travel opportunities and making better use of available network capacity – all while building on Grand Central’s proud history of connecting traditionally underserved communities.

“This is an exciting time for Grand Central’s growth story and follows the extension of our existing access rights to 2038 as well as the recent announcement of an investment of around £300 million in a new battery hybrid train fleet for our existing routes, further underlining our commitment and ambition for rail in the UK.”

If approved, the new route will offer offer passengers a reliable, comfortable and lower-carbon alternative to road travel while easing capacity constraints on London’s transport network, Arriva says.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer of London Gatwick said, “We welcome Arriva’s exploration of a regular service between London Gatwick, the Midlands and North East, and are excited about the opportunities this proposed service could bring. London Gatwick is keen to encourage passengers to use public transport and this enhanced connectivity would support underserved areas, while strengthening and growing our catchment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“London Gatwick already boasts an extensive network supported by strong relationships with transport providers, making the airport the best connected in the UK by public transport. This proposed addition would further enhance the seamless travel options for passengers and staff.”