A number of bus contracts serving Banbury are set to expire at the end of the year, prompting the council to hold a public consultation over what residents would like from their service.

Oxfordshire County Council is running an online survey to gather information on what residents would like from the B3, B4, B5, and B9 Banbury town bus routes.

The bus routes are currently operated by Stagecoach, but the contracts expire in November, with the council presenting replacement services over the summer.

The survey's goal is for the council to hear from users of these routes and Banbury residents to see if any changes could be made to better serve the town and make the routes more appealing.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The results of this consultation will influence our contract specifications for the routes and will also be provided to bus companies during the contract tendering process.”

The survey only applies to the B3, B4, B5 and B9 services. The 'KATS' community transport routes and longer distance buses that serve Banbury are not part of the review.