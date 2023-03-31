This photo gallery takes a look at a charming thatched-roof village house near Banbury that's on the market right now.

A quintessential 17th-century four-bedroom thatched-roof country house in the well-desired village of Wroxton has come on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

The homely and well-maintained Old Rectory is an ideal home for a family with its sizeable gardens and detached annexe space.The property contains much of the original stone work and elm floorboards alongside modern practical appliances, giving it a unique mixture of classic older elements and new.

Hamptons estate agents who listed the property on Monday, March 27 said: “The Old Rectory offers a wonderful balance of character, warmth and charm with quality fittings and well planned practical living style.”

For more information contact Hamptons on 01295 230582 or at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132974096#/?channel=RES_BUY

