News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
7 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
8 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
8 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
9 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
The Old Rectory in Wroxton is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.
The Old Rectory in Wroxton is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.
The Old Rectory in Wroxton is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this full-of-character thatched-roof country house near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a charming thatched-roof village house near Banbury that's on the market right now.

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:54 BST

A quintessential 17th-century four-bedroom thatched-roof country house in the well-desired village of Wroxton has come on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

The homely and well-maintained Old Rectory is an ideal home for a family with its sizeable gardens and detached annexe space.The property contains much of the original stone work and elm floorboards alongside modern practical appliances, giving it a unique mixture of classic older elements and new.

Hamptons estate agents who listed the property on Monday, March 27 said: “The Old Rectory offers a wonderful balance of character, warmth and charm with quality fittings and well planned practical living style.”

For more information contact Hamptons on 01295 230582 or at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132974096#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property has a sizeable garden and detached annexe.

1. The Old Rectory

The property has a sizeable garden and detached annexe. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The sitting room features exposed beams and a window seat.

2. The Old Rectory

The sitting room features exposed beams and a window seat. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The kitchen/breakfast room area has a Harvey Jones fitted Island with a Neff induction hob and an oven beneath.

3. The Old Rectory

The kitchen/breakfast room area has a Harvey Jones fitted Island with a Neff induction hob and an oven beneath. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen area offers a Belfast sink, an Aga situated within an inglenook fireplace and granite worksurfaces.

4. The Old Rectory

The open plan kitchen area offers a Belfast sink, an Aga situated within an inglenook fireplace and granite worksurfaces. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Property FocusBanbury