Property Focus: Take a look inside this fairy tale thatched roof cottage near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a unique fairy tale-style thatched roof cottage in a village near Banbury that is on the market right now.
By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST

A Hornton stone-built Grade II-listed cottage house in the well-sought-after village of Mollington, less than five miles from Banbury, has come on the market, accepting offers in the region of £795,000.

The well-maintained three-bedroom home has a large mature garden, overlooks countryside views, and has a garage and good off-road parking.

Distinct Property Consultants, who listed the property on Monday August 21, said: "This Hornton stone, thatched, 17th century Grade II listed property is packed with character.

"Four traditional cottages have been combined to make a unique home with period features in all the rooms, including original beams, large fireplaces, and areas of exposed stone."

For more information, contact Distinct Property Consultants on 01608 692878 or at 1 London Road, Moreton-In-Marsh, GL56 0FR.

To view the property online, click here rightmove.co.uk/properties/137781533#/?channel=RES_BUY

The outside comprises a large, paved terrace and several garden areas, on different levels,

1. Mollington Cottage

The outside comprises a large, paved terrace and several garden areas, on different levels, Photo: Submitted Image

The large paved terrace at the back of the house is an ideal space for hosting guests.

2. Mollington Cottage

The large paved terrace at the back of the house is an ideal space for hosting guests. Photo: Submitted Image

The north of the house sits alongside the road through the quiet village of Mollington, in a conservation area.

3. Mollington Cottage

The north of the house sits alongside the road through the quiet village of Mollington, in a conservation area. Photo: Submitted Image

There are areas of lawn, a rockery, beds of lavender, greenhouses, and a colourful shed.

4. Mollington Cottage

There are areas of lawn, a rockery, beds of lavender, greenhouses, and a colourful shed. Photo: Submitted Image

