Property Focus: Take a look inside this fairy tale thatched roof cottage near Banbury
A Hornton stone-built Grade II-listed cottage house in the well-sought-after village of Mollington, less than five miles from Banbury, has come on the market, accepting offers in the region of £795,000.
The well-maintained three-bedroom home has a large mature garden, overlooks countryside views, and has a garage and good off-road parking.
Distinct Property Consultants, who listed the property on Monday August 21, said: "This Hornton stone, thatched, 17th century Grade II listed property is packed with character.
"Four traditional cottages have been combined to make a unique home with period features in all the rooms, including original beams, large fireplaces, and areas of exposed stone."
For more information, contact Distinct Property Consultants on 01608 692878 or at 1 London Road, Moreton-In-Marsh, GL56 0FR.
To view the property online, click here rightmove.co.uk/properties/137781533#/?channel=RES_BUY