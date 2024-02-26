Property Focus: Take a look inside this charming thatched-roof cottage in village near Banbury

The Old Smithy is a three-bedroom village cottage in the village of Bloxham that is currently on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

It contains many period features, including beamed ceilings, exposed stonework, open fireplaces and wooden floors.

The previous owners took great care of the property, rewiring the house, replacing the double windows and re-thatching the roof in 2022.

Round and Jackson estate agents, who listed the property on Friday, February 23 said: “A charming period cottage with spacious and beautifully presented accommodation located close to the centre of this highly sought after and well served village.”

For more information, contact Round and Jackson on 01295 279953 or visit their office at The Office, Oxford Road, Banbury, OX16 9XA.

To view the property online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145072907#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Old Smithy To the rear of the house there is a landscaped, walled garden which is laid to lawn with a paved and seating area. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Old Smithy The garden has a stoned wall, which gives occupants plenty of privacy. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . The Old Smithy The property, including the garden has been well maintained by previous owners. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales