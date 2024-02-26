News you can trust since 1838
The Old Smithy is located close to the heart of the popular village of Bloxham.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this charming thatched-roof cottage in village near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a charming thatched-roof cottage located close to Banbury that is currently on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT

The Old Smithy is a three-bedroom village cottage in the village of Bloxham that is currently on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

It contains many period features, including beamed ceilings, exposed stonework, open fireplaces and wooden floors.

The previous owners took great care of the property, rewiring the house, replacing the double windows and re-thatching the roof in 2022.

Round and Jackson estate agents, who listed the property on Friday, February 23 said: “A charming period cottage with spacious and beautifully presented accommodation located close to the centre of this highly sought after and well served village.”

For more information, contact Round and Jackson on 01295 279953 or visit their office at The Office, Oxford Road, Banbury, OX16 9XA.

To view the property online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145072907#/?channel=RES_BUY

To the rear of the house there is a landscaped, walled garden which is laid to lawn with a paved and seating area.

To the rear of the house there is a landscaped, walled garden which is laid to lawn with a paved and seating area.

The garden has a stoned wall, which gives occupants plenty of privacy.

The garden has a stoned wall, which gives occupants plenty of privacy.

The property, including the garden has been well maintained by previous owners.

The property, including the garden has been well maintained by previous owners.

The house is around two and a half miles from Banbury and close to the amenities of Bloxham.

The house is around two and a half miles from Banbury and close to the amenities of Bloxham.

