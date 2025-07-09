The property is set across 0.8 acres and sits in an elevated position overlooking the village of Upper Wardington.placeholder image
The property is set across 0.8 acres and sits in an elevated position overlooking the village of Upper Wardington.

Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning converted farmhouse near Banbury worth £2million

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
A stunning former farmhouse in a picturesque village near Banbury has been put on the market.

The five-bedroom and three-bathroom property is located in the charming and much-sought-after village of Upper Wardington.

Named High Wardington House, the property has been listed with a guide price of £2,000,000 by estate agents Fisher German.

According to the estate agents, the property dates back to the 17th century but has had additions and outbuildings added later.

The property is made up of the main building, a granary that offers further accommodation, barns and stables, as well as a party barn with a mezzanine floor.

On the ground floor, there is a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, storage space, sunroom, utility room, bedroom, garage and barn.

The first floor contains three bedrooms and a large drawing room; on the second floor there are another two bedrooms.

Outside there is a parterre garden, further topiary and a ‘vista’ lawn strip with herbaceous flower borders.

Other gardens have been laid to lawn, and there is a drive and a gravel parking space with room for several vehicles.

For more information contact Fisher German at 03301 658191.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164141198#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house has a large gravel driveway.

1. High Wardington House

The house has a large gravel driveway. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
One of the main selling points of the house is the great hall.

2. High Wardington House

One of the main selling points of the house is the great hall. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The great hall has elm flooring, high-vaulted ceilings with oak trusses, bookshelves and a high-level door to a storage room over the garage accessed by a removable ladder.

3. High Wardington House

The great hall has elm flooring, high-vaulted ceilings with oak trusses, bookshelves and a high-level door to a storage room over the garage accessed by a removable ladder. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The principal bedroom is an en-suite with a dressing room and bathroom, both with cupboards.

4. High Wardington House

The principal bedroom is an en-suite with a dressing room and bathroom, both with cupboards. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice