Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning converted farmhouse near Banbury worth £2million

The five-bedroom and three-bathroom property is located in the charming and much-sought-after village of Upper Wardington.

Named High Wardington House, the property has been listed with a guide price of £2,000,000 by estate agents Fisher German.

According to the estate agents, the property dates back to the 17th century but has had additions and outbuildings added later.

The property is made up of the main building, a granary that offers further accommodation, barns and stables, as well as a party barn with a mezzanine floor.

On the ground floor, there is a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, storage space, sunroom, utility room, bedroom, garage and barn.

The first floor contains three bedrooms and a large drawing room; on the second floor there are another two bedrooms.

Outside there is a parterre garden, further topiary and a ‘vista’ lawn strip with herbaceous flower borders.

Other gardens have been laid to lawn, and there is a drive and a gravel parking space with room for several vehicles.

For more information contact Fisher German at 03301 658191.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164141198#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . High Wardington House The house has a large gravel driveway. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . High Wardington House One of the main selling points of the house is the great hall. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . High Wardington House The great hall has elm flooring, high-vaulted ceilings with oak trusses, bookshelves and a high-level door to a storage room over the garage accessed by a removable ladder. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales