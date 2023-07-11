Property Focus: See inside this charming Edwardian town house in Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a charming Edwardian end-of-terrace house just half a mile from the centre of Banbury.

The five-bedroom family house is located on 96 Bath Road and has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £595,000.

The end-of-terrace property contains period features and high ceilings and is situated on a sought-after road close to town centre shopping amenities, Peoples Park, which includes a tennis court, and the well-regarded Banbury Lido.

Catherine Scandrett of Savills, who listed the property on Tuesday, July 4 said: "I think Bath Road is a great spot in Banbury—handy for the park, local amenities, and train station. I love the space that number 96 offers, plus the high ceilings and period features.

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE. To view the property online, click here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135363650#/?channel=RES_BUY

96 Bath Road An elegant sitting room features a bay window with stained glass, traditional wooden floorboards, in-built storage and a fireplace with gas fire.

96 Bath Road An open-plan kitchen and breakfast room includes fitted units and a Belfast sink.

96 Bath Road The dining room provides versatile additional space with a wooden floor and doors into the garden.

96 Bath Road The property also features a utility and garden room.