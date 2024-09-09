The Vicarage is located in the village of Edgehill, where the English Civil War Battle took place in 1642.placeholder image
The Vicarage is located in the village of Edgehill, where the English Civil War Battle took place in 1642.

Property Focus: Look inside this well-presented former coach house on edge of the Cotswolds near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
A converted former coach house in a historic village on the edge of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Beauty near Banbury has recently been placed on the market.

The Vicarage in the village of Edgehill has been placed on the market by estate agents Savills with a guide price of £1,250,000.

It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area and a living room with a fireplace.

A former coach house, the property sits on 1.47 acres and features a private drive, woodland and garage\stable with a loft space.

Constructed in the 19th century from Hornton stone, the house has been modernised but retained some key period features.

Located within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Beauty, The Vicarage is approximately four miles from Kineton and 8 miles from Banbury.

For more information contact Savills at 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152152916#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property features a large driveway with electric gates.

1. The Vicarage

The property features a large driveway with electric gates. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
As a former coach house, the property contains a stable that has been converted into a garage space.

2. The Vicarage

As a former coach house, the property contains a stable that has been converted into a garage space. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a large and private garden surrounded by a stone wall.

3. The Vicarage

The house has a large and private garden surrounded by a stone wall. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The Vicarage also has its own woodland area to the south of the house.

4. The Vicarage

The Vicarage also has its own woodland area to the south of the house. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusSavillsKineton
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice