Property Focus: Look inside this well-presented former coach house on edge of the Cotswolds near Banbury

The Vicarage in the village of Edgehill has been placed on the market by estate agents Savills with a guide price of £1,250,000.

It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area and a living room with a fireplace.

A former coach house, the property sits on 1.47 acres and features a private drive, woodland and garage\stable with a loft space.

Constructed in the 19th century from Hornton stone, the house has been modernised but retained some key period features.

Located within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Beauty, The Vicarage is approximately four miles from Kineton and 8 miles from Banbury.

For more information contact Savills at 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152152916#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Vicarage The property features a large driveway with electric gates. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Vicarage As a former coach house, the property contains a stable that has been converted into a garage space. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . The Vicarage The house has a large and private garden surrounded by a stone wall. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales