Property Focus: Look inside this village church near Banbury currently on the market for redevelopment

Middleton Cheney Methodist Church is located just off the High Street in the much-sought-after village of Middleton Cheney.

The building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, features a large worship hall with a first-floor balcony, a kitchen, a smaller hall and further utilitarian space.

The outside of the building is paved and contains a brick outbuilding. Inside the property, both of the hall spaces contain high ceilings and exposed beams and have large arched windows.

Fisher German, who listed the property on Thursday, August 1, said the property is: “An exciting and unique redevelopment opportunity in the centre of a thriving village”

For more information contact Fisher German on 03301 658191 or to view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150888950#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Middleton Cheney Methodist Church The church is located close to the centre of the popular village. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Middleton Cheney Methodist Church The church has a slate tile roof and original arched windows to the front and sides. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Middleton Cheney Methodist Church The church contains a utility space with a secondary entrance. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales