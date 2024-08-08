The building is a mid-19th century Methodist chapel of red brick construction.The building is a mid-19th century Methodist chapel of red brick construction.
Property Focus: Look inside this village church near Banbury currently on the market for redevelopment

By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:55 GMT
This gallery takes a look inside an old Methodist church in a village near Banbury that is on the market with a guide price of £295,000.

Middleton Cheney Methodist Church is located just off the High Street in the much-sought-after village of Middleton Cheney.

The building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, features a large worship hall with a first-floor balcony, a kitchen, a smaller hall and further utilitarian space.

The outside of the building is paved and contains a brick outbuilding. Inside the property, both of the hall spaces contain high ceilings and exposed beams and have large arched windows.

Fisher German, who listed the property on Thursday, August 1, said the property is: “An exciting and unique redevelopment opportunity in the centre of a thriving village”

For more information contact Fisher German on 03301 658191 or to view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150888950#/?channel=RES_BUY

The church is located close to the centre of the popular village.

The church has a slate tile roof and original arched windows to the front and sides.

The church contains a utility space with a secondary entrance.

The church has a kitchen and dining area to the side of the main worship hall.

