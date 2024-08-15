Property Focus: Look inside this two-bedroom flat in converted Grade II-listed building close to centre of Banbury

The 657-square-foot apartment on South Bar Street is currently on the market for a guide price of £235,000.

Located within walking distance of the town centre and the train station, the flat is one of six within the building.

The well-presented flat features a communal residents’ car park and a communal entrance hall with a private mail box.

Anker and Partners estate agents, who listed the property on Wednesday, August 14, said: “A superb two-bedroom top-floor apartment in a recently converted Grade II listed building located in a prominent town centre location.”

For more information, contact Anker and Partners at 01295 234164 or visit their office at 31-32 High Street, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151334369#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . South Bar Street The flat has an open plan and airy layout. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . South Bar Street The building was converted into flats in 2018. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . South Bar Street The flats have retained as many original features as possible, including period décor and high ceilings. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales