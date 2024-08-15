The flat is located within walking distance from the town centre and Banbury station.The flat is located within walking distance from the town centre and Banbury station.
Property Focus: Look inside this two-bedroom flat in converted Grade II-listed building close to centre of Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:40 BST
This gallery takes a look at a two-bedroom flat in a converted Grade II-listed building located close to the centre of Banbury.

The 657-square-foot apartment on South Bar Street is currently on the market for a guide price of £235,000.

Located within walking distance of the town centre and the train station, the flat is one of six within the building.

The well-presented flat features a communal residents’ car park and a communal entrance hall with a private mail box.

Anker and Partners estate agents, who listed the property on Wednesday, August 14, said: “A superb two-bedroom top-floor apartment in a recently converted Grade II listed building located in a prominent town centre location.”

For more information, contact Anker and Partners at 01295 234164 or visit their office at 31-32 High Street, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151334369#/?channel=RES_BUY

The flat has an open plan and airy layout.

1. South Bar Street

The flat has an open plan and airy layout. Photo: Submitted Image

The building was converted into flats in 2018.

2. South Bar Street

The building was converted into flats in 2018. Photo: Submitted Image

The flats have retained as many original features as possible, including period décor and high ceilings.

3. South Bar Street

The flats have retained as many original features as possible, including period décor and high ceilings. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen features wood worktops, integrated oven with hob, integrated fridge freezer and washing machine.

4. South Bar Street

The kitchen features wood worktops, integrated oven with hob, integrated fridge freezer and washing machine. Photo: Submitted Image

