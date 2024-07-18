The five-bedroom property is located on the private and select backwater of Wykham Gardens.The five-bedroom property is located on the private and select backwater of Wykham Gardens.
The five-bedroom property is located on the private and select backwater of Wykham Gardens.

Property Focus: Look inside this £1.25m family home complete with indoor swimming pool in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties on the market in Banbury right now.

The five-bedroom family home located in Wykham Gardens has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

Set within a private backwater, the well-maintained property is a 25-minute walk from the heart of Banbury town centre.

The ground floor of the property features a cinema and games room, a swimming pool, a dining room and a living room.

On the first floor, the property's five bedrooms are located, as well as two of the bathrooms.

Outside, gardens featuring an array of trees and shrubs surround the house on all sides and there is a double garage with a sizeable driveway.

Hamptons, who listed the property on Wednesday, July 17, said: “The current owner's attention to detail and quality fittings are evident from the moment you arrive.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01295 230582 or at 44 Market Place, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150353123#/?channel=RES_BUY

The sitting room is light room with a central wood burning stove and French doors leading to the garden.

1. Wykham Gardens

The sitting room is light room with a central wood burning stove and French doors leading to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The kitchen has been recently renovated with modern Crown gloss units and integrated Samsung touch screen appliances.

2. Wykham Gardens

The kitchen has been recently renovated with modern Crown gloss units and integrated Samsung touch screen appliances. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a games room/cinema space/gym room.

3. Wykham Gardens

The house has a games room/cinema space/gym room. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The dining room is an ideal space for family gatherings or social evenings with French doors that open to a decking area.

4. Wykham Gardens

The dining room is an ideal space for family gatherings or social evenings with French doors that open to a decking area. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyProperty Focus
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice