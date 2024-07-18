Property Focus: Look inside this £1.25m family home complete with indoor swimming pool in Banbury

The five-bedroom family home located in Wykham Gardens has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

Set within a private backwater, the well-maintained property is a 25-minute walk from the heart of Banbury town centre.

The ground floor of the property features a cinema and games room, a swimming pool, a dining room and a living room.

On the first floor, the property's five bedrooms are located, as well as two of the bathrooms.

Outside, gardens featuring an array of trees and shrubs surround the house on all sides and there is a double garage with a sizeable driveway.

Hamptons, who listed the property on Wednesday, July 17, said: “The current owner's attention to detail and quality fittings are evident from the moment you arrive.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01295 230582 or at 44 Market Place, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150353123#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Wykham Gardens The sitting room is light room with a central wood burning stove and French doors leading to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Wykham Gardens The kitchen has been recently renovated with modern Crown gloss units and integrated Samsung touch screen appliances. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Wykham Gardens The house has a games room/cinema space/gym room. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales