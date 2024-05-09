Property Focus: Look inside this former farmhouse near Banbury that has a heated outdoor pool

Manor Farmhouse is located in the Conservation Area of Bloxham and is close to the village’s amenities.

The building is believed to originally date back to the 15th century and was constructed using Hornton stone.

It features a well-maintained garden, large rooms with period features, a home office, a gym and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday (May 8), said: “The house has been sympathetically and comprehensively refurbished by the current owners, bringing a modern, family feel to the property’s lovely architecture, age and charm.

"The quality defines this property and is to such a high standard that the property has been successfully let, on and off, as a prestigious Airbnb for a number of years.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147730520#/?channel=RES_BUY

Manor Farmhouse Previous owners of the property have ensured the gardens have been well maintained.

Manor Farmhouse The house has a flagstone paved terrace with pergola, perfect for entertaining guests.

Manor Farmhouse The property is situated within walking distance from Bloxham's amenities.