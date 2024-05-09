One of the Manor Farmhouse's main selling points is its heated outdoor swimming pool.One of the Manor Farmhouse's main selling points is its heated outdoor swimming pool.
One of the Manor Farmhouse's main selling points is its heated outdoor swimming pool.

Property Focus: Look inside this former farmhouse near Banbury that has a heated outdoor pool

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th May 2024, 15:47 BST
This gallery looks inside a five bedroom Grade II-listed former farmhouse near Banbury that is currently on the market for offers in excess of £2,750,000.

Manor Farmhouse is located in the Conservation Area of Bloxham and is close to the village’s amenities.

The building is believed to originally date back to the 15th century and was constructed using Hornton stone.

It features a well-maintained garden, large rooms with period features, a home office, a gym and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday (May 8), said: “The house has been sympathetically and comprehensively refurbished by the current owners, bringing a modern, family feel to the property’s lovely architecture, age and charm.

"The quality defines this property and is to such a high standard that the property has been successfully let, on and off, as a prestigious Airbnb for a number of years.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147730520#/?channel=RES_BUY

Previous owners of the property have ensured the gardens have been well maintained.

1. Manor Farmhouse

Previous owners of the property have ensured the gardens have been well maintained. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a flagstone paved terrace with pergola, perfect for entertaining guests.

2. Manor Farmhouse

The house has a flagstone paved terrace with pergola, perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property is situated within walking distance from Bloxham's amenities.

3. Manor Farmhouse

The property is situated within walking distance from Bloxham's amenities. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property has been used as a prestigious Air BnB letting for several years.

4. Manor Farmhouse

The property has been used as a prestigious Air BnB letting for several years. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanburySavillsGrade IIBloxhamAirbnb