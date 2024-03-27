Property Focus: Look inside this 15th century Grade II listed village home near Banbury

The four bedroom Little Manor dates back to 1450 and is believed to be one of the oldest houses in the Banbury area.

Located in a hidden spot within the village of Wroxton, the historic property is surrounded by well-maintained gardens and orchards.

The house features many of its original charming features such as a thatched roof, stone mullion windows and flag stone floors.

Jonathan Reuvid is the owner of Little Manor along with his wife, Anne. They said: “Wroxton is a historic village, and Little Manor, which dates back to around 1450, is one of its oldest houses.

"One of the first homes to be built during the period of All Saints Church rebuild, it was originally a single storey hall house, with the upper floor added in the late sixteenth or early seventeenth century.

"Its rich history is evident both inside and out, and we have thoroughly enjoyed our time as its custodians over the last 25 years.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796, or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144968921#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Little Manor The house is located in a private and secluded part of Wroxton. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Little Manor The house is surrounded by an orchard with mature fruit trees, a sunken garden with pond, herb garden and vegetable garden. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Little Manor The kitchen and breakfast room is the centre of the house and has plenty of space for a family dining table. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales