Banbury Cross B&B has been put on the market as a working business or to be converted into a home.

Property Focus: Fancy a career change? Banbury B&B goes on the market

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:43 BST
This photo gallery takes a look inside the Banbury Cross bed and breakfast, which has recently been put up for sale.

The bed and breakfast is set in a large Victorian house with seven bedrooms.

It was listed by estate agents Round and Jackson on Friday, February 7 for a price of £890,000.

Located close to Banbury’s town centre, the B&B can be taken on as a business or converted into a family home.

The property has two large adjoining reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, an office, and a bedroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are a further six bedrooms, four of which have ensuite bathrooms.

Outside, there is a well-maintained landscaped garden to the rear and a large driveway and garage/workshop to the front and side.

For more information, contact Round and Jackson, Banbury on 01295 279953.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/157965278#/?channel=RES_BUY

One of the property's living rooms.

1. Banbury Cross B&B

One of the property's living rooms. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen has solid oak wall cabinets, base units and drawers.

2. Banbury Cross B&B

The kitchen has solid oak wall cabinets, base units and drawers. Photo: Submitted Image

The property's dining room.

3. Banbury Cross B&B

The property's dining room. Photo: Submitted Image

The bed and breakfast has a well-maintained and private rear garden.

4. Banbury Cross B&B

The bed and breakfast has a well-maintained and private rear garden. Photo: Submitted Image

