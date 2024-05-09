Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village primary school near Banbury has received an award for its commitment to providing high-level music education for its pupils.

Hornton Primary School was awarded the Music Mark Award for offering a wide range of music provision.

The school provides pupils with one hour of music lessons each week and welcomes visiting instrument teachers to provide one-on-one lessons.

Pupils from the school also regularly sing at the village church’s events and take part in the Banbury Rotary Club charity concerts.

Hornton Primary School has been awarded the Music Mark Award for going above and beyond in its music provision.

They also perform at the school’s concerts, and many are involved with after-school musical clubs.

Rheanne Sanders, the school’s music teacher, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded Music Mark School Member Status. It’s great to be recognised as a school that understands the importance and value of music as part of a broad curriculum.

"Music is a really important part of our school life. It provides a valuable creative outlet for our students. They can express themselves and build confidence in everything from exploring musical instruments to songwriting to using music technology, and everything in between!”

To gain the award, the school’s music provision was looked at by the Music Mark music education organisation, which looked at previous achievements and set the school new targets.

Headteacher at Hornton Primary, Wendy Whitehouse, said: “What a wonderful way to start our summer term.