Popular charity Christmas tractor run to hit the streets of Banbury and nearby villages this month

The popular Katharine House Hospice Christmas tractor convoy will pass through the streets of Banbury on Saturday December 16.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team behind the event has been busy preparing for 100 brightly illuminated tractors to drive from Barford St Michael to Banbury Cross for the 8th annual event.

This year, organisers are hoping to raise a record amount for the local hospice, having already secured over £13,000 through sponsorships by businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennie Steenkamp, director at RC Baker Ltd which organises the event, said: “The support for our event has been nothing short of remarkable, prompting us to shift our focus towards sponsorship this year with the aim of giving as many local businesses as possible the opportunity to be part of the event.

The popular Katharine House Hospice Christmas tractor run will travel to Banbury on Saturday December 16.

"We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response we've received. With more than half of the fleet sponsored, it is not only fantastic but also a game-changer for our fundraising efforts.

"The generous sponsorships play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of our Christmas tractor run. But it's not just about the numbers; it's about the community coming together to make a meaningful difference while at the same time watching an event that has become a festive highlight and tradition for many.”

The tractor drivers including Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper will leave Barford St Michael at 5pm on Saturday (December 16) and travel through South Newington, Milcombe, and Bloxham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will then continue along the A361 into Banbury until they reach the cross before turning around and heading to Adderbury, passing the Katharine House home to Aynho.

From there, they will travel along to Clifton, through Deddington (via the Market Place), Hempton, and back towards Barford St Michael.

Roseann Thompson, community engagement manager at Katharine House Hospice, commented: “The overwhelming response to sponsorship has truly exceeded our expectations, and the broad community support for the event continues to leave us in awe.

"During this cost-of-living crisis, many charities are finding it harder to raise funds, and Katharine House Hospice is no different. As such, this event is so important to us, and we’re so grateful to RC Baker, the sponsors, tractor drivers, and, of course, our amazing local community, who we hope will support us again this year.”