Banbury’s popular annual events are set to return this year after two years of Covid-caused cancellations.

With virus restrictions lifted, Banbury Town Council has drawn up a programme of big days out that will delight residents of all ages.

The old favourites are there – with the Banbury and District Show having a special format for one year only.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury’s popular annual events are set to return this year after two years of Covid-caused cancellations.

This year it will be a themed event to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The jubilee takes pride of place in the schedule with three events planned to mark the momentous occasion.

The themed show will be on Saturday June 4 and before that, on Thursday June 2, Banbury will join more than 1,500 other towns across the country in lighting a ‘happy anniversary’ beacon.

Then, on Sunday June 5, there will be a massive street party in the Market Place with foodie treats for 1,000 children.

The year will kick off in April with a Taste of Spring food festival on the 10th and continue after the jubilee celebrations with Armed Forces Day on June 25.

Then it will be town mayor’s Sunday in People’s Park on July 10 with fun and games for young and not so young.

The town centre will rock on Friday July 22 when the town’s third-ever music festival in the Market Place will see local groups blast out great music.

Banbury’s Food and Drink Festival will pack the Market Place on August 21, with Battle of Britain Day bringing back military memories on September 18.

Banbury Canal Day will become ‘waterside weekend’ with the event that looks back on the canal’s history taking place on October 1 and 2.

Remembrance Sunday will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts on November 13 with a town procession, church service and wreath-laying at the cenotaph in People’s Park.

Town Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “I think everyone will be pleased that our events are back. They have been very popular over the years and I know a lot of people have missed them.