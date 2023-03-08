The police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a number of items were stolen during a burglary in a Banbury home.

The police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to as he may have information about a burglary in Banbury.

The police believe the person in the grainy images may have information about a burglary that occurred on Kingerlee Road.

The offender entered the house between 8.20pm and 8.30pm and stole a number of items after conducting what police describe as a “messy search”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer PC Sean Allwood, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 101, and quoting the reference number 43230093890.