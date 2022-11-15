Police concerned over the welfare of missing woman from Bicester
Thames Valley Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Bicester.
By Jack Ingham
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Nov 2022, 9:48am
The police are concerned for the welfare of Pauline Chatty, who was last seen at 2pm yesterday (November 14).
Pauline is described as 5 feet tall, of slight build, with white or blonde wispy hair in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing all dark clothing, dark jeans, and a coat.
If anyone has any knowledge or think they may have seen Pauline, call the police, quoting reference 43220513978.