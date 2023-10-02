Photo gallery: Thousands enjoy wonderful weekend at Banbury’s Canal Festival

Thousands of families poured into the town centre to enjoy last weekend’s Banbury Canal Festival.

Residents and visitors packed the towpath and surrounding area to take in the popular celebrations of the annual festival last Saturday (September 30) and Sunday (October 1).

As always, the popular festival caters to a wide audience of all ages, with a varied selection of entertainment, markets, and food available over the weekend.

Live music was provided in the Undercover Market at Lidl car park by the team at Banbury Music Mix Radio, and the town council and the Banbury Folk Club entertained those relaxing in the General Foods Social Club garden.

The Sonia Sabri dance company thrilled onlookers with their energetic South Asian dance performances, and the Curious Creatures street dance group exhibited their roaming street theatre dance show for all ages.

The Sealed Knot re-enactment company re-lived scenes from the English Civil War, reminding viewers that Banbury once had a magnificent castle that was demolished after being on the ‘wrong side’ of the 1640s conflict.

The festival also looked at the canal’s history in Banbury and the significance of the canal and the historic Tooley’s Boatyard in the development of the town.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed, who arrived by narrowboat to open the event on Saturday, said: "It was a wonderful weekend. It was a fantastic festival, and thousands of people enjoyed the many attractions.

“There was lots of excitement and a little bit of history that increased people’s knowledge of the town in which they live."

