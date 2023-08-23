News you can trust since 1838
This gallery will take a look at 18 closed pubs from Banbury's history.

Photo Gallery: 18 lost and forgotten pubs from Banbury's history

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the popular watering holes in Banbury that have now closed for good.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:51 BST

From historical town centre inns to 1960s estate pubs, this gallery shows some of the town’s favourite forgotten and closed-down pubs.

Some of the pubs have been turned into takeaways and shops, while others are now private homes.

The images and information were collected on the website The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk/), which has archived 42,531 closed pubs in England.

The Admiral Holland pub was built on the Wood Green estate in the 1960s and closed in 2015.

1. Admiral Holland

The Admiral Holland pub was built on the Wood Green estate in the 1960s and closed in 2015. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

The Angel Inn was located on the market place it has now been incorporated into Castle Quay shopping centre.

2. The Angel Inn

The Angel Inn was located on the market place it has now been incorporated into Castle Quay shopping centre. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

The Bear Inn was located in the market place it is now used as an Oxfam shop and Burger King.

3. The Bear Inn

The Bear Inn was located in the market place it is now used as an Oxfam shop and Burger King. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

The Castle House was situated just off the market place and closed in 2015. The building is now used as a branch of Brava Tapas.

4. Castle House

The Castle House was situated just off the market place and closed in 2015. The building is now used as a branch of Brava Tapas. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

