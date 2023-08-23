Photo Gallery: 18 lost and forgotten pubs from Banbury's history
This photo gallery takes a look at some of the popular watering holes in Banbury that have now closed for good.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:51 BST
From historical town centre inns to 1960s estate pubs, this gallery shows some of the town’s favourite forgotten and closed-down pubs.
Some of the pubs have been turned into takeaways and shops, while others are now private homes.
The images and information were collected on the website The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk/), which has archived 42,531 closed pubs in England.
1 / 5