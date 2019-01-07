Pedestrian killed in lorry crash near Middleton Cheney

A pedestrian died after being involved in a crash with a lorry on the A422 near Middleton Cheney.

The lorry was travelling towards Brackley when the collision happened by the junction with Main Road at around 6.35pm on Friday (January 4).

The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. No further details have been released by Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Witnesses are also able to access support through Voice Road Harm.