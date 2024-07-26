Parents in 'uproar' after Oxfordshire County Council agrees to increase school transport charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents are in “uproar” after the county council agreed to increase school transport charges by a further 20 per cent.

Oxfordshire County Council cabinet member for finance Dan Levy agreed to the change in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (July 16) last week, in relation to its homes to school Spare Seats programme.

The council says the increase in charges for the scheme is going ahead to “keep up with the rising costs of transport contracts and with amounts charged by other external providers in the local market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman added: “This is expected to better align the charges with the cost of the transport and contribute to meeting the cost of providing the transport.”

Parents are in “uproar” after Oxfordshire County Council agreed to increase school transport charges by a further 20 per cent.

The council says the scheme, which allows parents with children not eligible for free home-to-school transport to pay to use spare seats on school buses, is no longer cost neutral.

Speaking out at the meeting, Mr Levy said: “We are prepared to take difficult decisions.

“Clearly I’m not suggesting we do that lightly and we know the impact it has on parents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrat went on to highlight the “instalment plan” available to help spread the cost of the transport over the year with changes effective from September 1.

The increase comes after Oxfordshire County Council has talked of withdrawing its Spare Seats scheme for pupils travelling from Middle Barton and The Bartons villages to Chipping Norton School.

It follows a furore last year when the council scrapped the scheme on nine routes, affecting more than 200 children including at Wheatley Park School, The Warriner School in Bloxham and Wood Green School in Witney.

The Marlborough School in Woodstock has also been impacted.

In a letter addressed to the council following the decision to increase charges, a parent from Middle Barton said: “It is completely unacceptable for the council to make a decision based purely on finances and expect parents from rural communities to essentially pay for the shortfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Particularly when the council owns a vast collection of highly valuable antiques, art etc. worth millions and not to mention the lord mayor’s number plate which has no actual value but could be sold for a significant amount.

“Surely the council should prioritise maximising income from its assets, particularly those which are unnecessary to the council’s function, before penalising the community it is meant to serve?”

It comes after a letter was sent to Cherwell District Council last week from a parent stating: “The significant uproar from parents demonstrates the huge demand of spare seats.”

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “We always endeavour to negotiate the best rate we can, while recognising there are various factors influencing costs including contract prices, commercial market sales of seats, and inflationary pressure on the cost of fuel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the “lord mayor point” related to the city council, not the county council.

A county council motion proposed by Conservative opposition leader Eddie Reeves was passed at full council on July 9 asking the authority to reconsider its decision to axe spare seat places.