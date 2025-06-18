Parade details for Banbury's Armed Forces Day celebration - how to get in involved, road closures and other details
The annual event typically draws large crowds to the town centre to pay respects to past and present servicemen and women.
This year, Banbury Town Council has confirmed the closure of several town centre roads from 12pm to 1pm during the military parade.
The roads affected are Bridge Street, Market Place, Parsons Street, North Bar, Warwick Road, Southam Road, Castle Street, Cherwell Drive and Bolton Road.
After the parade, people will head over to Spiceball Park, where cadet organisations, members of the armed services and emergency services will have stalls set up.
Alongside the stalls, there will be several free attractions for visitors to enjoy, including a climbing wall, glider exhibition and assault course.
The council has also confirmed that a Chinook helicopter will be flying over Spiceball Park at 4.45pm.
Banbury’s Armed Forces Day celebration will run from 12pm until 5pm at the Spiceball Park.