Pair taken to hospital after two vehicles hit tree

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a tree in north Oxfordshire yesterday (Sunday, December 2).

Three fire engines from Bicester and Banbury fire stations, and specialist chainsaw operators from Kidlington Fire Station, were sent to the accident on the B4100 near Stoke Lyne at around 12.30pm.

The scene of the accident near Stoke Lyne. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

When they arrived, two people were inside one of the vehicles, a Land Rover Discovery, which was severely damaged along with the tree,

While medically-trained firefighters assessed one of the drivers and assisted the ambulance service, the chainsaw team made the tree safe before the road could be re-opened.

Three casualties were helped to get out of their vehicles having suffered minor injuries, two were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and the other was discharged at the scene.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the cause of the incident.

Firefighters at the scene of the accident. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Bicester Fire Station watch manager Pete Mackay said: “This incident shows that accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, even on a straight bit of road such as this.

"We would always recommend that drivers take care on the roads and allow extra time for their journeys, especially at this time of year where wetter weather conditions and cold temperatures are an everyday occurrence.

“Fortunately both vehicles involved were modern vehicles with a range of safety systems, such as full vehicle airbags, which all deployed and the occupants were wearing seatbelts which undoubtedly prevented serious injuries. Simply seatbelts save lives.”