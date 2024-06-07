Overturned lorry results in closure of M40 northbound near Bicester junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An overturned lorry on the M40 near Bicester has resulted in the northbound lanes being closed between Junction 9 to Junction 10 for the foreseeable future.

The incident was first reported this morning at about 4.25am after a lorry crashed through the central reservation and hit a bridge support, a mile from Junction 9.

One lane remains closed on the southbound carriageway, and National Highways have warned drivers that they should expect delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.

Fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Rewley Road fire stations attended the scene this morning.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “The M40 northbound will remain closed for the foreseeable future whilst essential repairs are carried out on the carriageway.

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and the driver is now in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”